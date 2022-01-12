WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will host a virtual public hearing in early February to hear public comments regarding the construction of a warehouse in Northampton County.
The hearing will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The DEP will be accepting comments on a permit application by New Demi Road, LLC for a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit related to construction of the 420,000 square-foot warehouse along Demi Road in Upper Mount Bethel.
The Demi Road warehouse is part of a larger project planned by River Pointe LLC to eventually construct an 800-acre logistics center at the site that will be utilized for office, trucking, and customer service, according to a news release from the DEP. A permit application for the logistics center project has not yet been submitted to the department.
Testimony at the virtual hearing will be accepted for both the warehouse project and the logistics center.
Representatives from DEP’s Waterways and Wetlands Program, the Northampton County Conservation District, New Demi Road, LLC, and River Pointe Logistics Center, LLC will be in attendance.
DEP received an NPDES Permit application for the 303 Demi Road Project in Upper Mount Bethel Township in February of 2021. The DEP says the permit will regulate discharge of stormwater from construction activities to numerous nearby waterways. The application was deemed administratively complete on June 10, 2021. Eight written public comments were received during the 30- day public comment period from June 26, 2021 to July 26, 2021.
Those wishing to register for the virtual public hearing can contact Community Relations Coordinator Colleen Connolly of DEP’s Northeast Regional Office in Wilkes-Barre at 570-826-2035 or by email at coconnolly@pa.gov. People are asked to indicate if they wish to offer testimony or log on as an observer.
Registration for the virtual hearing will end on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m., 24 hours before the scheduled date and time. Testimony will be limited to the logistics center and warehouse project only.
The WebEx information for the virtual public hearing will be available through the Public Participation tab on DEP’s website. Please select “Public Participation.” The DEP says all comments, whether delivered orally during the virtual hearing or submitted in writing to coconnolly@pa.gov carry equal weight and consideration with DEP. Written comments will be accepted until close of business on Wednesday, Feb. 16 by 4 p.m.
DEP will prepare a comment/response document in regard to the public comments.
More information on the permit applications can be found on DEP’s public participation page.