HARRISBURG, Pa. - Northampton County says the delivery of farmer's market vouchers to eligible seniors will be unexpectedly delayed.

The vendor selected to print the 2023 checks associated with the Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program informed the state Department of Agriculture that the previously agreed-upon check delivery date of June 1 is no longer feasible, according to a news release from the county.

Instead, the checks are not expected to ship until June 23, the county said. Due to the printing facility being located in Utah, the agriculture department estimates the delivery dates to be June 28, 29, and 30.

This year, the state agriculture department is transitioning the checks to a hybrid electronic solution that will allow farmers to more quickly and easily deposit their checks. However, the county says this transition to a hybrid check with embedded QR codes has resulted in significant computer programming delays for the printer. Additionally, the Dept. of AG has been informed that the specialty paper upon which the checks are printed has not yet been received at the printer, according to the news release.

The delays have pushed the production date for the checks back significantly.

"Please know that the Dept. of AG is continuing to work with the vendor to expedite this process in any way possible to get the checks into the hands of Pennsylvanians in need of food assistance at the earliest possible date," the county said.

The county says checks will still be available for the majority of the Farmers Market season – with check redemption running through Nov. 30 - and the value of checks available to eligible recipients will remain the same as planned.

This year, each eligible WIC recipient will receive 3-$10 vouchers and each eligible senior will receive 5-$10 vouchers. As new information and timelines are available, updates will be provided.

There will be no in-person distribution of coupons in 2023. Seniors may only receive vouchers once during the program, which runs from June 1, 2023, until November 30, 2023.

Application forms are available on the AAA website.

A list of participating farmer’s markets can be accessed here.