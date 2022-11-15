EASTON, Pa. - A top member of Gov. Tom Wolf's administration paid a visit to Northampton County Tuesday.

Debora Carrera, the Executive Deputy Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education, stopped by the Career Institute of Technology in Easton.

She took a tour of the school, including its state-of-the-art culinary lab and marketing classes.

She was there to see how students are testing out the skills they're learning as they think about their future careers.

"And so a lot of times, we don't think about the importance of students applying what they're learning, which is what education should be about," Carrera said.

The state budget for this fiscal year includes a $6 million increase for career and technical education.