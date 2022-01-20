Dr. Luther Rhodes, an infectious disease practitioner at Lehigh Valley Health Network, says we are in the middle of flu season at a time hospitals are strained caring for COVID patients.
That's why he and the Pennsylvania Department of Health are urging people to get their flu shots. The Department of Health says they are seeing flu cases increase across the state. Rhodes says thankfully so far that is not the trend here in the Lehigh Valley.
"So far this year we've been fortunate that it has been a moderate flu season, not trivial, not to under rate it," Rhodes said.
He says you should not take that as a sign that you don't need the shot, which he says is safe to get with the COVID vaccine.
"Next week you or I could pick up flu and feel just terrible," Rhodes said.
He says it's possible to contract the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
"I have seen a few patients this year that have both influenza and COVID at the same time and it's not pleasant. It's certainly riskier to your health to have two viral infections at the same time," Rhodes said.
With flu season not over until March, it's not too late to get your shot.