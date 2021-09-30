Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is reminding people who are struggling to put food on the table that help is out there.
The Acting Secretary of Pennsylvania's Human Services Department, Meg Snead, stopped by Second Harvest Food Bank in Nazareth Thursday.
She toured the facility and checked out all that it has to offer.
She's encouraging people affected by the pandemic to use nonprofits linked with the state's charitable food network so they don't go hungry.
"COVID has, obviously, exacerbated a lot of situations for a lot of people, but these resources are available and they are abundant. This is an amazing facility," Snead said.
Snead's visit comes on the last day of Hunger Action Month.