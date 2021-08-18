ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is thanking Pennsylvania's child care workers for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.
Acting Secretary of the Human Services Department Meg Snead stopped by Lehigh Valley Children's Centers in Allentown Wednesday.
She was joined by state Rep. Mike Schlossberg and Sen. Pat Browne.
Snead praised child care and early childhood learning centers for staying open, and said further investment in the industry is needed as it recovers from the economic impacts of the pandemic.
"Funding will be critically important to ensure they can keep their doors open so that we can all go back into our office buildings and return to some semblance of normalcy," Snead said.
Lehigh Valley Children's Centers is a nonprofit child care provider with more than 30 locations in Lehigh, Northampton, and Carbon counties.