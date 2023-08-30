ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services Secretary made a stop in Allentown Wednesday, talking about Medicaid coverage renewals.

Doctor Val Arkoosh met with medical professionals at the Neighborhood Health Centers of the Lehigh Valley.

During the pandemic, people were allowed to stay on Medicaid, even if they were no longer eligible.

That continuous coverage ended back in March.

Now, people must renew their coverage, and the state is working to determine eligibility.

"We want to ensure that every person has the dignity and security of being able to get health care for themselves and for their family members whenever they need it," Arkoosh said.

Arkoosh is the former chair of Montgomery County's Board of Commissioners.

Nearly 3.6 million of Pennsylvania's 13 million residents are on Medicaid.