BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Education visited Broughal Middle School in Bethlehem on Friday to check in with the students and staff.

It's a way for the department to do a "status check-in," so the state can stay informed of the school's achievements and learn what it needs to work on.

"They are going to be stopping in to see Amy Putlock's music class, a very engaging class, gets kids connected to music, and middle school is all about exploration and discovery -- and it's a great place to facilitate those types of interests," said Brandon Horlick, Broughal principal, ahead of the visit.

It's a way the state can get a closer glimpse into everyday life at the middle school after a tough year.

"It's really about reestablishing expectations with our kids. Since the beginning of the year, we have been saying we need to get our kids back into school shape, so the beginning of the year was really based on relationship building," Horlick said.

Horlick says a lot of work still needs to be done, but he's hopeful for the path the school is currently on.

"There are challenges and there are setbacks. We are a very restorative school, so we are working with students every day," he said.

The Department of Education does check-ins at schools across the state through the school year.

