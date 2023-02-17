CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales University is tackling a teacher shortage in the Lehigh Valley after getting some extra cash from the state.

An official with the Pennsylvania Department of Education visited the university in Upper Saucon Township Friday.

She was there to see how DeSales is using the "Teacher Prep to Practice" grant it recently received.

The grant allows the college's education department to recruit more student teachers for the workforce.

The students are spending a whole year, not just a semester, helping teach classes in the Bethlehem Area School District.

"You don't truly understand any of it until you're in the classroom, learning [about] the different kinds of students, the different challenges they face, the different school settings, where the students come from, how the teachers teach," said sophomore Ashlee Meeker.

DeSales also received the STEM-Computer Science grant from the state.

Both grants total nearly $200,000 and will be spent over the next two years.