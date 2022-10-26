BETHLEHEM, Pa. - There's nothing quite like the beautiful sight and soothing sound of the Monocacy Creek in Bethlehem.

But environmental advocates say a toxic danger lies beneath the surface.

"The staggering amount of microplastics we found in our cleanest waterways likely means that there is no river, no stream, no lake in the state that is safe from this increasingly common contaminant," said Flora Cardoni, Field Director for PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center.

PennEnvironment is a statewide environmental advocacy non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring Pennsylvanians have clean air, water and environmental conditions.

69 News was with PennEnvironment in June when it took samples from 50 exceptional value, high quality or Class A cold water trout streams in the state, including the Little Lehigh in Allentown.

Those samples were analyzed in a lab for:

Fibers from clothing and textiles.

Fragments of hard plastic.

Film from bags and flexible plastic packaging.

Beads from beauty products.

A report says at least one, and in some cases all forms of those microplastics were found in every waterway sampled. The group released a map of the data it gathered on the state's waterways.

Microplastics are created when plastics break down over time into pieces smaller than a sesame seed and sometimes invisible to the eye. Health officials say some chemicals in plastic have been connected to diabetes, obesity, hormone issues and cancer.

It's estimated that the average person ingests the equivalent of a credit card's weight in plastic each week, so environmental officials were not surprised to find it in waterways.

"The results of the study should set off alarm bells for all residents of the Lehigh Valley and all Pennsylvanians who love our state's rivers and streams," said Cardoni.

Michael Harrington with the Monocacy Creek Watershed Association says he was horrified when he saw the results. He says several times a year, the association cleans up litter in the Monocacy and on its banks.

"I'm stunned that we're just learning this now, I'm grateful for Penn Environment for bringing that to our attention but we have a lot of work to do as a result," said Harrington.

PennEnvironment says those who want to help keep microplastics out of our waterways can contact their state and federal lawmakers to enact tougher environmental legislation.