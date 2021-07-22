HARRISBURG, Pa. - The backlog of people waiting to see if they qualify for unemployment compensation in Pennsylvania is now north of 300,000, advocates say.
"Since July 1 till today we had 203 people that came in looking for questions, for answers, for suggestions, for direction," said Nancy Dischinat, the executive director of the Workforce Board Lehigh Valley.
They help where they can, but there is only so much they can do.
"We have one computer on site that is just dedicated to unemployment compensation," Dischinat said.
The state Department of Labor and industry has blamed it on a major uptick in unemployment fraud slowing things down.
"Fraud has been absolutely rampant, and I will use this as an example – with their permission – two of my staffers have been victims of identity fraud," said Pa. Rep. Mike Schlossberg, (D)-District 132.
"I bet you a lot of that is fraudulent claims, and they probably shouldn't be approved," said Pa. Rep. Gary Day, (R)-District 187.
Trooper First Class Nathan Branosky tells 69 News they've seen a big jump in fraud cases. They saw 88 last week. This week is just as high.
The state extended its partnership with ID.me last week to prevent further fraud.
"The Department of Labor has appropriately implemented safeguards, but the problem is that further slows the system up," Schlossberg said.
"Employers are getting these notifications and it's scaring them because they don't understand what's going on," Day said.
A number of the state's regional chambers of commerce are also seeing an increase in fraudulent claims, leading them to send a signed letter to L&I, the attorney general and others, urging them to do something.
"And listen, we want unemployment benefits to be available to anyone who deserves them, certainly, but it can't take hours and hours for an HR department – or you know most of our members don't have an HR department – so somebody's got to spend a lot of time," said Frank Facchiano, COO of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.