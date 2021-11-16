EASTON, Pa. - Pennsylvania has been awarded more than $1.5 million to help people in recovery launch successful careers. The announcement comes as the holidays approach, which can be among the most difficult times of the year for people overcoming substance use disorders.
"Interestingly enough, my recovery journey started very close to the holidays," said Maggie Urban-Waala, the director of Palmer Recovery Center and the executive director of the nonprofit Guided Pathways Inc.
Urban-Waala, who is now five years sober, knows how challenging the holidays can be for people in recovery.
"You may have people drinking around you, using around you and that can be really tough for people, especially people early-on in their recovery journey," said Urban-Waala.
So extra funds for the recovery community are welcomed now more than ever.
Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf and the Appalachian Regional Commission announced new grants.
"In Pennsylvania, we are awarding more than $1.5 million to very innovative projects," said Gaye Manchin, the federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Among the recipients: POWER, which focuses on women in early recovery, Workforce Solutions for North Central Pennsylvania, FAVOR Western PA, and the Crawford County Drug and Alcohol Executive Committee.
"COVID-19 was not at all kind to substance use disorder sufferers, and so the numbers actually went back up," said Wolf. "It looks like 2021 is going to be unfortunately another high year."
To combat that in the Lehigh Valley, the Palmer Recovery Center offers almost 20 meetings a week, connects people with employers, and hosts events to prove sobriety can be fun.
"If people really want to know about resources going on, it's important that they follow the recovery-based centers on Facebook and they can stay involved and know where a safe and supportive space to be over the holidays," said Urban-Waala.
One of those events is the Thanksgiving dinner happening at Change on Main in Northampton. They're all efforts to have more people's recovery journeys align with Maggie's.
"We are extremely fortunate that in Northampton County that regardless of your access to finances, we can get you into treatment," said Urban-Waala.
Urban-Waala says all in one day at the Palmer Recovery Center, people seeking help can go through an assessment, get referred to treatment, have transportation organized for that treatment, and have finances taken care of.
She recommends people in recovery going to holiday celebrations have an exit strategy, like taking their own car, in case they feel uncomfortable.
"They're not weak for feeling triggered around certain events and certain substances and certain people," said Urban-Waala. "Always have somebody that you can call if you need some extra support."
She says another tip is starting and ending the festivity by touching base with someone from your support system, whether it be via phone call or an in-person meeting.
Urban-Waala says when she got out of rehab, her family had their Thanksgiving festivities without alcohol and that really helped her; she suggests other families of people in recovery try this, too.
You can learn more about the Palmer Recovery Center on its website or Facebook page.