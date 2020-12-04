Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A group of Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers are asking the state's congressional delegation to dispute the slate of electors certified by Democratic Governor Tom Wolf to select President-elect Joe Biden.

The move comes after Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler and other top Republican leaders said they would abide by the popular vote and not try to appoint their own electors. But Cutler and other GOP leaders argue the state's congressional delegations should get involved because of irregularities with the state's election and confusion over mail-in balloting.

The Trump campaign and supporters continue to challenge Joe Biden's Pennsylvania victory in court, but judge after judge have ruled that the campaign has failed to provide evidence of widespread fraud.

