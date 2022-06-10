"I just feel connected to nature," said Wildlands Conservancy Head Chris Kocher while we sat on a canoe in the middle of the Lehigh River.
From Native Americans to coal barons, the Lehigh has been the lifeblood of the Valley for centuries.
Kocher loves to highlight the current version to those like me, especially in June during National Rivers Month. The Lehigh River Sojourn heads into its 26th year Saturday.
"It's been an amazing event to let people know these wonderful resources in our backyard. It's cleaner now than it's been in the past 150 years," he said.
Pennsylvania's outdoor recreation makes an annual $58-billion economic splash; $800 million of that is made in the Lehigh Valley.
Jerry McAward, owner of Jim Thorpe River Adventures, banks on healthy rivers to feed his bottom line.
"We all know what the environment does for feeding our souls and helping us to recharge. We play it up a lot. It's the great outdoors," he said.
However, a third of Pennsylvania's waterways are impaired or polluted and the problem is only deepening, said Stephanie Wein of PennEnvironment. Her group is part of a pool that is rallying legislators to keep funding the Growing Greener and the Clean Stream Fund. The Clean Stream Fund helps to protect waterways from acid mine runoff and agricultural pollution.
"When you talk to any Pennsylvanian, they want clean water to drink, they want clean streams to fish in, you want clean rivers to clean off on a hot summer day," she said.
For those like Kocher, hope floats.
"Feels good places like this still exist in the Lehigh Valley," he said while we rode the river.