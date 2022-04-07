SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - We had the chance to hear from Lou Barletta, a Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, Thursday.
He took some time off the campaign trail to stop by the 69 News Studio.
Barletta was mayor of Hazleton, in Luzerne County, for more than a decade. He was also a congressman for eight years.
Barletta says he plans to lean on that experience if elected Pennsylvania's next governor.
"One of the best qualifications and experiences that I had to be able to be the next governor is actually running a city, where you deal with every issue from potholes to crime to economic development, budgets. You really have an experience that I think is needed to be able to govern," Barletta said.
We had the chance to talk with Barletta on a wide range of issues voters will be considering. That includes gun rights, abortion, and the future of energy exploration in Pennsylvania.