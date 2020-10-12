NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - US Census figures say roughly 1.7 million Pennsylvanians have a disability. When it comes to voting that can make it difficult, if not impossible, to cast a ballot using traditional methods.
That's why the state has created a variety of ways to make voting accessible to everyone, starting with specialized voting machines.
"One of the biggest disabilities that is an impediment to voting is macular degeneration. And so you could actually change the print size and the color of the background," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.
McClure says the new voting machines have a Braille feature as well as headphones for the hearing impaired. They can be also be lowered for someone in a wheelchair.
For those who can't go to the polls there's the mail-in option. But what if you are unable to sign your mail-in ballot?
"If you're not able to really write or sign your name all you would have to do is make a mark on the ballot. But then the person who is giving you assistance needs to fill out the part of the ballot that says they were the ones giving assistance and put that and then mail that in," said Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong.
Armstrong says lastly, there's the remote ballot marking option that allows voters with disabilities to use screen readers to help cast their votes.
But in order to use any of these options you must be registered to vote. The deadline to register is Monday Oct. 19, which is also the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot.