N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania health department is opening a free, temporary COVID-19 testing site in Lehigh County.
Testing is available for anyone 3 and older at Lehigh Carbon Community College in North Whitehall Township.
The site is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting Tuesday, August 3 and running through Friday, August 13, the health department said. Both walk-up and drive-thru are available.
No appointment is necessary, and testing is done on a first-come, first-served basis.
"We continue to see Pennsylvanians infected with COVID-19," said state health secretary Alison Beam, in a statement. "We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test...to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing clinics closest to them. This includes fully vaccinated individuals that are experiencing symptoms.”
The test site at LCCC, located at 4525 Education Drive, is in the L parking lot next to Berrier Hall. Use Orchard Road at the Sand Spring and Route 309 intersection to get to the area, the department said.
The site is available through a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.