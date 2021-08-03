coronavirus testing generic graphic

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania health department is opening a free, temporary COVID-19 testing site in Lehigh County.

Testing is available for anyone 3 and older at Lehigh Carbon Community College in North Whitehall Township.

The site is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting Tuesday, August 3 and running through Friday, August 13, the health department said. Both walk-up and drive-thru are available.

No appointment is necessary, and testing is done on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We continue to see Pennsylvanians infected with COVID-19," said state health secretary Alison Beam, in a statement. "We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test...to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing clinics closest to them. This includes fully vaccinated individuals that are experiencing symptoms.”

The test site at LCCC, located at 4525 Education Drive, is in the L parking lot next to Berrier Hall. Use Orchard Road at the Sand Spring and Route 309 intersection to get to the area, the department said.

The site is available through a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.