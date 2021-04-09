Pennsylvania has surpassed the 6 million mark when it comes to COVID vaccinations.
State health officials say, as of Friday morning, more than 6 million doses have been administered.
More than 2.2 million Pennsylvanians are now fully vaccinated against the virus. That includes more than 134,000 people in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
According to the CDC, Pennsylvania ranks 6th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,048 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,064,092.
2,451 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 517 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,000 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
However, the state health department said the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 – April 1 stood at 9.4%.