HARRISBURG, Pa. - The United States didn't vaccinate 20 million people by January 1, didn't even come close, but Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine feels that was too ambitious anyway.
"I really think that some of the estimates from the federal government especially during the holidays were higher than they should have been," Levine said.
But now that the holidays are over Levine says vaccinations should ramp up soon.
"We absolutely need to get the vaccine into arms," Levine said.
And they're trying, focusing for now on health care workers and, through a vaccine partnership program with Walgreens and CVS, nursing homes.
A spokesperson at Gracedale in Northampton County said their residents began getting their shots on Sunday. Cedarbrook in Allentown is partnering with Walgreens and will begin vaccinating residents next week.
Dr. Levine says the state will move on the next phase after that, and use the money in the recent stimulus bill signed by the president to do it.
"As we move on from 1A to 1B and we start mass vaccination clinics we're going to need that money," Levine said.
And Levine says they'll follow the science and distribute the vaccine so people get both shots weeks apart, as recommended.
"If the CDC and FDA have new data from the pharmaceutical companies then we'll see, but right now we're sticking to the original strategy," Levine said.