EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus Community Park was virtually empty Thursday afternoon. However, we did catch a few people cooling off at the pool, like Cheryl Martucci, who took a last-minute half day.
"Knowing how hot it would be so I could take these guys to the pool, stay cool," Martucci said.
Experts say too much time in this sort of heat can be dangerous.
"Heat rash, sunburn. Those are things really impacting your skin. When we start to see heavy sweating, skin cool, moist, goosebumps, faint or dizzy, that is when we are starting to progress to heat exhaustion," said Kelly Gipson, an RN and project manager with the Pennsylvania Patient Safety Authority.
"Certainly heat stroke is the end of the spectrum. When you are starting to see nausea and vomiting, it's becoming life threatening and you need to seek immediate attention at that point."
Gipson says in heat like this those symptoms can sneak up on you.
She recommends avoiding being outside as much as possible, especially during peak heat hours. Being out during early morning and evening hours is safer.
If you do have to be outside "one of the easiest things or, maybe simple things we can do is fluids."
Experts say caffeinated, sugary, and alcoholic beverages can cause dehydration. So avoid those as much as possible. And don't just drink when you're thirsty. Hydrate throughout the day.
Wear light-colored clothing, wide brim hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen.
"Take frequent rest. Take breaks. Can you see shade for a period of time, can you go inside for a some sort of cooler location," Gibson said.