Frontline workers at both St. Luke's and Lehigh Valley Health Network were some of the first people to get to roll up their sleeves and get the groundbreaking Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19.
"Today is the beginning of the end," said Dr. Timothy Friel, Infectious Disease Specialist at LVHN.
The end to what has been a nightmare pandemic for everyone. But, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine says, while we can see the light at the end of the tunnel we need to be patient.
"The path is long and it will take time," Levine said.
The big question now is how long will it take for the general public to have access? Levine says a number of factors are in play.
"A lot will depend on what vaccines we have. Again the Pfizer has to be kept at minus 80 degrees centigrade which is very, very cold and only certain hospitals and certain pharmaceutical companies have that kind of capacity. But, the Moderna vaccine is much more flexible and there are two more vaccines in the early pipeline," Levine said.
But, she says it may take until the late spring before everyone who wants it can get it. And then, the health department will work with pharmacies and healthcare providers to hold vaccination clinics.
"We really plan a widespread vaccination campaign to administer the vaccine to the general public," Levine said.