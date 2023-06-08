HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania House of Representatives just passed a bill that would add new safety rules for freight trains.

This comes after the devastating train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio earlier this year, right near the Pennsylvania border. Thousands of gallons of vinyl chloride spilled from a Norfolk Southern train and were lit on fire, and it's just one of many accidents this year.

"Since this awful crash just on the border between Ohio and Pennsylvania, another 16 or so train accidents that have endangered people's lives," said state Rep. Michael Schlossberg.

On Wednesday, a BNSF train derailed in Arizona with more than 20 cars coming off the tracks. Norfolk Southern runs freight trains right through the Lehigh Valley, and Rep. Schlossberg is worried about a worst-case scenario.

"We've certainly had minor derailments in the Lehigh Valley, and in a different set of circumstances, what happened in East Palestine could have been us," said Rep. Schlossberg.

That's why Schlossberg co-sponsored House Bill 1028, which adds restrictions to how long trains can be, and requires at least two people to be on board at all times. It will be considered by the Senate Consumer Protection Committee, where State Sen. Jarrett Coleman is a member, but he's already concerned the bill might not be legal.

"The United States Constitution is a document that actually limits the states and allows the federal government to regulate interstate commerce, and specifically we know that includes railway transportation," said Sen. Coleman.

Rep. Schlossberg said he agrees the bill could end up in court if passed.

"Is there a potential for a legal challenge? Absolutely, but I think these changes line up with other states that are more restrictive," said Rep. Schlossberg. "I think it would be preferable certainly for there to be a national system, rather than a state-by-state one, but when the national level of government abdicates its responsibility, I think that compels us to act."