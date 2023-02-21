HARRISBURG, Pa. - After six weeks, House lawmakers were finally called back to Harrisburg for a special session aimed at passing a constitutional amendment opening the statute of limitations for childhood victims of sexual assault.

In order to move that amendment forward, Democrats used their new 102-person majority to push through temporary operating rules, over the objection of Republicans, who say the temporary rules will create a dangerous precedent by preventing members from offering their own amendments.

Republicans in the Senate passed their own version of the bill with additional unrelated measures for voter ID laws and regulation changes.

Democrats want to see it passed alone.

"We can deal with other issues later but right now we have to deal with that important issue and that important issue alone," said Rep. Mike Schlossberg, (D)-District 132.

"There's a lot of bipartisan support on that issue. It always has been. So I don't think we had to be out this long," said Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, (R)-District 187.

Mackenzie supports both the House and Senate versions, but takes issue with the temporary rules. He says the real challenge, though, will be to get the divided chamber to agree on regular, basic operational rules.

"Ultimately what's going to be important is the rules that are going to be put in place for the full, regular session," Mackenzie said.

Regardless, lawmakers in the House will now be able to move forward Thursday with the child sexual abuse amendment, which will have to then get through the Senate.

It's still unclear whether Mark Rozzi will remain speaker after this week is over.