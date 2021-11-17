HARRISBURG, Pa. - Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are not happy after the Lehigh County Board of Elections decided on Monday to allow mail-in ballots that weren't dated to be counted in the Lehigh County judicial race.
The election was for three judges and, right now, Republican David Ritter is holding on to the third spot with 32,602 votes.
However, the board of election's decision to count those extra 260 mail-in-ballots could change that since the candidate in fourth place, Democrat Zachary Cohen, only trails him by 74 votes.
The state House of Representatives swiftly responded, sending a letter Wednesday to the Lehigh County Board of Elections stating: "Failure to promptly conform to Pennsylvania law will leave us no choice but to seek your removal from office."
That letter also cited Pennsylvania's Election Code, which clearly states the voters should date the ballot.
Ritter told WFMZ in a statement that while he is disappointed by their ruling to count the 260 extra ballots, he will be patiently waiting for a final decision by the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas.
Cohen's attorney, Adam Bonin, released a statement, too, saying the votes should be counted because the voters signed their ballots and submitted them on time, but the envelopes did not provide them with the clear warnings required by law.
So far, the Board of Elections, which consists of Chairman Dan McCarthy, Jane Ervin and Doris Glaessmann, haven't commented on the letter.