The three-week statewide ban on indoor dining at restaurants in Pennsylvania expires 8 a.m. Monday.
Many restaurants owners are breathing a sigh of relief and are ready to welcome customers back inside.
"We're definitely looking forward to getting back to serving people inside,” said Dan Tanczos, owner of Point Phillips Hotel in Moore Township, Northampton County.
For Tanczos’ restaurant, that'll come Tuesday morning, one day after the statewide indoor dining ban expires.
"It's been three weeks since we've done so, so we're kind of excited about it,” Tanczos said.
Beginning Monday, gyms and entertainment venues are also permitted to reopen, while K-12 sports can continue.
Meanwhile, restaurants that have a COVID certification can once again serve customers indoors at 50 percent capacity, while those who don't have the certification can serve customers at 25 percent capacity.
"It's been really tough for the staff especially," Tanczos said. "As you can imagine, being the holidays it's never a good time, but it was really tough for the girls. Fortunately, it sounds like we've done a lot better than many other places that have struggled. We've had great support with our customers with the take out dining,” Tanczos said.
Tanczos is like many restaurant owners across the Lehigh Valley.
"It's kind of tough being made out to be the scapegoats of this whole thing. In my opinion, if you're going to get together with family or friends, you're going to be a lot safer coming to a restaurant where people's livelihood depend on making sure you're safe."
Tanczos says while the current restrictions are getting lifted, he'll continue planning for the short-term.
"We don't schedule much beyond a week right now with our staff or our ordering because we don't know what's coming next,” he said.
Despite all the uncertainty, Tanczos says none of this would be possible without the help of the customers he's looking forward to seating inside this week.
"They've been fantastic. They've taken care of our servers as far as tipping, picking up the orders and all that. And they've been very understanding,” he said.