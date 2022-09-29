ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Latino Convention got underway Thursday morning in Allentown.

Latino and Hispanic leaders are gathering at the Renaissance Hotel in the Queen City.

Movers and shakers are in town to promote achievements and discuss issues in their communities.

"It's an honor having Latinos here who come from all over the country. Primarily from all over Pennsylvania to celebrate with us the month of Hispanic heritage and that is in September and October," said Julio Guridy, with the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.

Guridy is a former member of the Allentown City Council.

The Pennsylvania Latino Convention runs through Saturday in Allentown.