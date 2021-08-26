13 American service members are dead and 18 injured in an attack at Kabul's airport Thursday morning. The attacks also killed at least 60 Afghans and wounded more than 140.
This all as the clock ticks on the Aug. 31 deadline to have the U.S. off of Afghan soil, and putting an end to a 20-year war. But with these two latest attacks, lawmakers everywhere offer condolences and call for all hands on deck in bringing the mission to a close in Kabul.
Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild says she's still processing it all.
"I'm just trying to think of anything that we can possibly do from our end to help our troops and to continue to work on the evacuations of people as safely as possible," Wild said.
The desperation to get out is only growing as the Aug. 31st deadline rapidly approaches.
The threat of future attacks is imminent.
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said in a statement, "I implore the Administration to change its course and commit to remaining on the ground until the mission is complete. Anything short of that is unacceptable."
Pennsylvania's two senators weighed in on the attacks.
“This is a devastating attack on Afghans and Americans trying to flee for their lives and the U.S. forces working day and night to evacuate as many people as possible," Sen. Bob Casey said in a statement.
"As more information comes in about this terrorist attack, the safety of our troops and the Americans still in Afghanistan must remain our top priority. American troops are carrying out their mission despite numerous threats and challenges and we owe it to them to do everything we can to bring them home safely. We cannot tolerate terrorist threats to the United States emanating from Afghanistan."
"The heinous terror attack on the airport in Kabul is as heartbreaking as it is infuriating. My prayers are with our troops, our fellow citizens, and innocent Afghans on the ground," Sen. Pat Toomey said in a Twitter post.
Some GOP lawmakers say Biden's got blood on his hands, and are calling for his resignation.
"This is absurd to be taking such a political position in a time like this when, frankly, the commander in chief doesn't need to be distracted by political, partisan calls but rather, needs to be focused on everything he is learning from his top brass," Wild said.
Reports coming out of the White House and Afghanistan say threats persist, and further attacks may be imminent.
President Joe Biden says he's taking first watch.
"For those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this. We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said.
Biden said he's ordered plans to strike ISIS-K, a branch of the terror group from Syria and Iraq made up of veteran jihadists.
Both the U.S. and the Taliban condemned the attack.