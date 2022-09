BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Some Pennsylvania state lawmakers were in the Lehigh Valley Thursday to take in some local art.

A delegation visited the Banana Factory in Bethlehem.

The group toured the building and got a look at some galleries, artist studios, and classrooms.

Organizers say it's a way for ArtsQuest to showcase its impact on residents and the economy.

They say it also helps lawmakers get to know the artistic community better.