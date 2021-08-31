ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Neighborhood Improvement Zone in downtown Allentown is 129 acres. And, on Tuesday, about a dozen state lawmakers got to see what it's all about.
"You can read it in books, but to see it, walk, to feel it, it's really impressive," said Rep. Patty Kim (D)-District 103.
They were hosted by Rep. Peter Schweyer (D) District 22, who is part of the House Democratic Policy Committee.
"It has provided about a billion dollars of economic investment in downtown Allentown. People kind of forget what it looked like 10, 15 years ago," Schweyer said.
The NIZ was created nearly a decade ago, the first and only tax zone of its kind. It allows private businesses to pay off debts on qualifying capital improvements with their state and local tax revenues.
"Selfishly, I now want a NIZ in Erie County," said Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D) District 3.
"So I represent the city of Harrisburg – I think it's comparable to downtown Allentown – and I am just green with envy. There's so many great projects here," Kim said.
Bizzarro and Kim say downtown Allentown is a testament to the benefits of public-private partnerships.
"With that combination, it's really, really good for a town like Allentown," Kim said.
And they say it's something they hope to recreate in other parts of the commonwealth.
"I love what I see. I think we need to be offering this in more communities, and it is amazing what the people of Allentown have done in order to make this successful," Bizzarro said.
"I shudder to think what we would look like without the NIZ," Schweyer said.