BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The effects of extreme weather on local communities took center stage Thursday in Bethlehem.

An event outside City Hall aimed to highlight how federal funding is providing the Lehigh Valley with resources to cope with and prepare for the impacts of climate change.

Bethlehem has its own climate action plan, and leaders said continued federal funding will help residents weatherize their homes while saving on their utility bills.

"It allows us the opportunity, when we do have those events. When we do have the flooding events, what are the resources there that help our community? How can we prepare, how can we build up our infrastructure," said Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act expanded the Weatherization Assistance Program.

And, through the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners who install certain energy-efficient appliances are eligible for rebates of up to 100 percent.