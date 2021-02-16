EASTON, Pa. - Homelessness comes with many challenges, and one of them is often a lack of a photo ID or any ID at all.
Sarah Massaro, director of development at Safe Harbor, a shelter in Easton, said a lot of people who come to the shelter seeking assistance have lost all identifying documents.
"No ID, no documents, no Social Security card. And to get one thing, you have to send in a scan of another," Massaro said.
Massaro said Safe Harbor sets aside money each year to help, on average, 30 to 40 people, get photo ID's.
Terry Belles is one of them. She's been with Safe Harbor's program for about six months and said lack of identification held her up from finding work.
"It was horrible. I couldn't do anything. I couldn't get a job; I couldn't cash a check. It was just bad," Belles said.
Under a new Pennsylvania law, Act 131, people like Terry can now get their photo ID's for free.
Homeless people can apply for their free ID at any PENNDOT Driver's License Center. Sarah Massaro said it's been a topic frequently discussed among advocates for the homeless for several years, and is an easily removed barrier that will help people who already have a lot to worry about.