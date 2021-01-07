ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Pennsylvania National Guard has been called to help after a surge in COVID-19 cases at Phoebe Allentown.
The National Guard is helping to retest skilled nursing residents and staff members, according to a letter to residents and family members.
The letter said a significant number of residents and some staff at the Allentown facility have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks. Phoebe Allentown continues to maintain appropriate staffing levels above state regulatory requirements, according to the letter.
People with questions can call the facility's COVID-19 contact line at 610-794-6049.