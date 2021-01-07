coronavirus cases generic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Pennsylvania National Guard has been called to help after a surge in COVID-19 cases at Phoebe Allentown.

The National Guard is helping to retest skilled nursing residents and staff members, according to a letter to residents and family members.

The letter said a significant number of residents and some staff at the Allentown facility have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks. Phoebe Allentown continues to maintain appropriate staffing levels above state regulatory requirements, according to the letter.

People with questions can call the facility's COVID-19 contact line at 610-794-6049.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.