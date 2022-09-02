Hundreds of nursing home workers on strike across the state will be back on the picket line Saturday, the union president tells 69 News. Workers say they want better conditions and more livable wages.

Day 1 of picketers across Pennsylvania rallying for better pay, better conditions for their patients and sufficient supplies, was a success, according to Matt Yarnell, president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.

"These are folks who have been through so much through the COVID pandemic," he said, "and you know, are taking to the streets to demand the kind of contract that will make these good jobs going forward."

The union has been negotiating with three large regional nursing home companies. SEIU reached an agreement with Guardian Healthcare last Friday.

"They were able to agree to wage scales that get all workers to a minimum of $16 an hour walking in the door, and if you have experience, it's even higher than that," Yarnell said.

The union president says now SEIU is waiting for the other two large companies - Priority Healthcare and Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services - to step up in the same way.

69 News received statements from several nursing homes owned by Priority Healthcare in response to the strike. Each statement details several wage percentage increases. Some say certain employees will earn more than $20 an hour.

But Yarnell says that's not good enough, as there are still many employees under the two companies not even close to reaching $16 per hour. He says there's also not enough room for growth from starting wages.

"What they're not willing to do is build the kind of scales...when they come in the door, they know they're going to be able to keep advancing," he said.

Several nursing homes tell 69 News in statements that they will remain fully staffed, between union staff members who choose not to strike, non-union employees, and agency nursing staff.

Yarnell says the workers and their supporters will continue to strike through the holiday weekend and through Labor Day. He hopes the nursing homes will get back to the table soon to re-negotiate.