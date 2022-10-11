WARMINSTER, Pa. - If you've ever seen or used a hydrogen fueling station, there's a good chance part of it came from PDC Machines, a manufacturer of hydrogen compressors in Pennsylvania.

"It's estimated that about 50 percent of the worldwide hydrogen fueling stations have our compressor technology," Mateen Afzal, president of the second-generation family-owned business his father started in their Bensalem garage in the 70s.

Their compressors are used to refuel cars, public transit, heavy duty trucks, delivery vehicles, and forklifts, even some trains.

The company has grown to 250 employees globally with two manufacturing facilities, one in Warminster, and a new one in Lower Salford Township.

"We've seen a lot of tremendous growth in the hydrogen market," Afzal said. "In the past two years, we've doubled our revenue from last year to this year. We've opened this brand new 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, giving us close to 200,000 square feet of manufacturing space."

Neil Weaver, the state's community and economic development secretary, toured the new facility Tuesday. He points out there is tremendous opportunity to expand hydrogen in the state, thanks to money in the infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act.

"We make sure that e want to do this want to make sure do this in every part of the state. There's billions of dollars available to get this industry up and running, and we want to make sure we get a part of it," Afzal said.

By 2030 the hydrogen industry is expected to be worth more than $300 billion.

"We feel poised with the opening of this facility to meet the demands of the hydrogen economy moving forward," Afzal said.