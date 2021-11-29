Nearly 15 people die from a drug overdose every day in Pennsylvania. State lawmakers say more funding needs to be pumped into resources to curb the crisis.
"Pennsylvania unfortunately is in the top 10 in the opioid crisis, and locally I think we're top 10 in the counties of the state of Pennsylvania," said Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin.
The opioid epidemic left more than 130 people from the Lehigh Valley dead last year. Martin says he's helped take people to court and put others behind bars, but more needs to be done.
"From a law enforcement standpoint, obviously we continue to have a need of enforcing, but we cannot arrest our way out of this," Martin said.
He joined Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro at Pyramid Healthcare Lehigh Valley, an inpatient treatment center where staff sees the struggle firsthand. There, Shapiro talked about the $1 billion Pennsylvania is getting to help combat the crisis following a nationwide opioid settlement.
"The proposed formula that we've been working on with state and local officials is that 85 percent of the $1 billion would flow through county and local governments, and about 15 percent would flow through the state government," Shapiro said.
The money may be used to bring in more beds, update treatment facilities, or even hire qualified staff. Shapiro says local governments know best what's needed in their communities.
"We've got to use this money for treatment and related services, and we think the local government knows best how to invest those resources and invest quickly," Shapiro said.
Local communities will be receiving the funds next year.