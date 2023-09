BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley park that was damaged by the remains of Hurricane Ida two years ago is getting fixed up, thanks to a big cash infusion.

State officials presented a check Thursday for $200,000 to the city of Bethlehem.

The money will go towards repairs at Saucon Park.

Crews will fix two stone pavilions and walls along the creek that were damaged by flooding.

Some of the money will also be used to build new playground equipment.