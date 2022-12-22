EASTON, Pa. - The state says about 1.6 million adults in Pennsylvania are unpaid caregivers, meaning they regularly care for a family member or friend. Add that to all the professional caregivers, and millions are selflessly devoting their time to others. State officials and industry experts agree it's important for caregivers to care for themselves during the holidays.

They say you can't care for others if you aren't caring for yourself, but with the stress of the holidays, that often goes unnoted.

"There's more get togethers happening, which makes us more prone to illness as well," said Jessica Schultz, the director of employee experience at Right at Home. "So, self-care is critical this time of year."

Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson says while caregiving can be extremely rewarding, it can take a toll on people's physical and mental health.

"We know that caregivers can have deterioration in their own health and even be at risk for early death," said Dr. Johnson. "They have issues, such as anxiety and depression and lack of exercise."

The state Department of Aging says right now, one in four Pennsylvanians is sixty or older. By 2030, that's expected to rise to one in three. So, the Keystone State is aging, meaning even more caregivers are on the horizon, making these tips even more important:

"Really just keep everything simple," said Schultz. "Instead of hosting you know, large gatherings, maybe consider reducing your party list."

Scaling back isn't always bad.

"Embrace those meaningful traditions," said Schultz. "Modify your activities around those traditions to help you from overloading."

Right at Home is among several agencies offering trained caregivers across Pennsylvania, so whether it's a professional or a loved one, it's important to ask for help when you need it.

If finances are the concern, or you need supplies or training, there's the Pennsylvania Caregiver Support Program.

"There are lots of different agencies that have resources," said Dr. Johnson.

If you see a caregiver you care about getting run down, you can try a different kind of present.

"Give them a chance to go out and do something and take over their responsibilities for like an hour or two. That could be a great gift," said Dr. Johnson.