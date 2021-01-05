The Wolf administration gave an update on COVID-19 testing and contact tracing efforts in Pennsylvania Tuesday.
So far more than 8 million people have been tested for the virus in Pennsylvania.
Right now officials are conducting regional testing in five counties, including Lehigh County, until Friday. It includes a site at Coca-Cola Park.
The testing sites are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All tests are free and on a first-come, first served basis and you do not need to have symptoms to get tested. There are more free testing sites in our area.
The state's Director of Testing and Contact Tracing Michael Huff said the administration’s testing plan includes more surveillance testing to identify and mitigate asymptomatic cases in the community.
Surveillance testing involves providing easy access to testing for communities, especially those populations who are vulnerable or at higher risk, to increase safety and decrease exposures from both symptomatic and asymptomatic people.
In terms of contact tracing health officials continue to be challenged trying to get information from people who may have come in contact with the virus.
"Answer the call if a public health professional is calling you. Answer the call if a contact tracer is calling you. Answer the call to protect your community by completing the case investigation," said Lindsey Mauldin, special assistant on contact tracing for the state Department of Health.
In 2020, the department hired more than 1,000 contact tracers and promoted some tracers to case investigators.