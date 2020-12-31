HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says in order to vaccinate the general public months from now state health officials will need more manpower and money from the federal government.
"We are going to need to be working with many stakeholders, we're also going to need to contract to hire personnel to be able to run vaccine clinics, etc.," Levine said.
More than 115,000 health care workers have been vaccinated. Locally, St. Luke's and LVHN say they've administered nearly 10,000 vaccines each at a time when COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a peak.
Health officials say plans are in place to expand phase one vaccination teams for future phases.
"There are special people who are assigned to do the vaccinations and I am happy to say that those individuals who are doing this in many cases have volunteered for extra shifts," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's.
The networks, as well as the Allentown and Bethlehem health bureaus, are also providing vaccinations to non-affiliated community health care providers.
"We're not gonna rest or slow down until we're sure that everyone who needs the vaccine gets the vaccine," said Dr. Timothy Friel with LVHN.
Health officials say educating the public about the administration of the vaccine and what it's like to get vaccinated is key to the success of future phases, and that they will follow the health department's lead on finalizing their community vaccination plans.