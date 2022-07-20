It's like 911, but specifically for mental health emergencies. Recently, a new three-digit lifeline, 988, became available for Americans to instantly reach trained counselors. Gov. Wolf's administration on Wednesday marked the national launch of 988.
"988 is more than just a phone number," Dep. Sec. Kristen Houser of the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said. "It's really a gateway to reach a continuum of crisis services."
Starting this past Saturday, there's a new, easier way to reach help for mental health emergencies.
"The federal government, state government, state leaders standing behind me are now saying that issues related to mental health to suicidality to depression and anxiety and a whole slew of mental illnesses," Rep. Mike Schlossberg, D-Lehigh, said. "They're real. They're so real, that we're creating a brand-new number that's on par with 911."
Pennsylvania officials explained dialing those three digits will connect the caller to the same 13 crisis response centers within the state, as calling the 10-digit suicide prevention hotline.
"The changeover to the shorter quicker to remember 988, makes life-saving suicide prevention and Crisis Response support, easier to reach than ever," DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead said.
The easier-to-remember number means there's a projected surge in calls.
"I'm pleased to say we're quite confident that we are ready," Houser said.
Bill Vogler, Executive Director of Pinebrook Family Answers in Allentown, tells 69 News that even if this saves one life, it'll be worth it. And he believes the shorter, easier number will help do just that.
"Mental health needs are just as important as physical health needs," DOH Acting Secretary Dr. Denise Johnson said. "And so that's why this 988 where individuals can seek help and their loved ones can seek help with them is really so important."
Schlossberg, who also serves as co-chair of the House mental health caucus, shared his own experiences with mental health.
"You can become convinced very, very easily that the issues are just in your head," he said.
"One of the things that 988 does," Schlossberg said, "and I'd argue the biggest thing that it really does, is it can help drive down stigma and self-stigma."
Schlossberg says this past budget included $100 million toward mental health issues in schools, $100 million toward adult mental health with a "blue-ribbon" commission that will soon convene and and a restoration of $15 million toward counties.
"And that money can be vital to giving mental health and behavioral health care to people who need it the most," Schlossberg said.
"We've also received funding from SAMSHA to support the workforce needs of the existing 13 Call Centers, and additional dollars from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services to support planning for expanded mobile crisis services in Pennsylvania," Houser said.
Vogler, with Pinebrook Family Answers, tells 69 News the capacity of the mental health system is already stretched very thin, and while he thinks those budget dollars will help, he'd be hard pressed to believe it will be enough.
If you or anyone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call 988. For more links to resources, you can go to the state's website.