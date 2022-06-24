ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The overturning of Roe v. Wade has shifted the focus to individual states. Abortions remain legal in Pennsylvania, and local pro-choice groups say they'll do everything in their power to keep it that way. Meanwhile, pro-life groups are energized by this ruling.
One decision has prompted two very different reactions.
"Obviously, it's enraging, it's devastating," said Ash Turner, the social media and outreach coordinator at Allentown Women's Center.
"It's an amazing day to be alive," said Toni McFadden of Relationships Matter. "I am so thankful that I get to witness this."
McFadden actually had an abortion in high school. It changed everything for her.
"I don't think they give you all the information of how you're going to feel afterwards...the emotional effects that this has on women," said McFadden. "I remember just being in pain for hours."
Now, McFadden is part of several local pro-life groups, like Students for Life and Live Action, and helps women with unplanned pregnancies.
"Sixty-three million babies have died since Roe v. Wade was passed," said McFadden. "A lot of people who I've spoken to on the other side, a lot of them do not even know what happens during an abortion."
Among those celebrating include America First Policy Institute, Concerned Women for America of Pennsylvania, and the Diocese of Allentown.
Among those outraged are the ACLU, Bucks County Women's Advocacy Coalition, and Planned Parenthood Keystone.
Planned Parenthood Keystone says this decision is giving women's rights to politicians.
"This decision will cause immediate harm to those who already face significant hurdles and challenges in accessing health care," said Melissa Reed, the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone. "My heart aches for the people across America that have been betrayed by this Supreme Court."
"People who are turned away from an abortion are more likely to stay with abusive partners, more likely to be financially and economically unstable for years to come," said Turner.
Planned Parenthood is expecting PA to have a 500% increase in out-of-state abortion patients.
Allentown Women's Center is already preparing.
"It's a normal aspect of health care that is, more often than not, actually necessary for the health and safety of the person who's receiving one," said Turner.
In his opinion, Justice Samuel Alito said "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. It's reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences...the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives."