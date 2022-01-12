ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Health officials in Pennsylvania say there are new tools available to help fight COVID-19.
Monoclonal antibodies are authorized treatments for pre-and post-exposure as well as early infection of COVID-19.
"Monoclonal antibodies target the spike protein on the outside of the virus and can be given as an injection or an infusion," Dr. Ryan Bariola, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Pittsburgh and the Medical Director of Antimicrobial Stewardship at UPMC, says.
Monoclonal antibody technology isn't new. It's been used for other infections in the past.
"They're similar to the antibodies our bodies would make after a vaccination we receive. Antibodies are one of the main ways our bodies help fight infection, prevent us from getting sick," Bariola says.
Oral antivirals are another treatment option. They're pills that are similar to an antibiotic. They fight the virus without relying on help from your immune system. Unlike monoclonal antibodies, oral antivirals are not authorized as a pre-exposure treatment. Regardless of the therapeutic, once you become infected, the sooner you get treated the better.
"Both the monoclonals and the antivirals need to be given very early in the illness, in five days or so at best," Bariola notes.
Pennsylvania is one of more than 30 states chosen to receive the new antiviral pills. Some pharmacies and medical facilities around the Lehigh Valley are now carrying the pill.
However, health officials are warning certain constraints may hinder their availability.
"There might be logistical or supply constraints that make it impossible for the therapy to available to everybody. We have to use a strategic approach," Pennsylvania Department of Health Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson says.
You can go to HealthData.gov for more information of how you can seek treatment in our area.