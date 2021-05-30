NORTH CATASAUQUA , Pa. - Dozens of supporters hit the road Sunday to honor a firefighter who died on his way to work.
The PA Red Knights organized the event in honor of Erik Hirner. Hirner died in a motorcycle crash back in May 2018.
He was a volunteer firefighter in North Catasauqua in Northampton County and a professional firefighter in Reading, Berks County.
Organizers say they wanted to honor Hirner because of his impact on the community.
The ride started in North Catasauqua and went by his volunteer station. The ride continued to Reading past professional station. The ride also passed the crash site and ended at the Blandon Fire Company.