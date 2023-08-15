EASTON, Pa. - The American Lung Association gives Northampton County a "C" grade for ozone and particulate matter pollution. Tuesday, local, county, and state officials touted a plan they believe can improve air quality throughout our region and across the country.

Easton worked with the Nature Nurture Center and Lafayette College to adopt a climate action plan a couple of years ago. Officials say while all of these green objectives help, new rules from the EPA would speed up the route to zero emissions.

"The impacts of climate change-related events, fires in Canada turning the sky orange, increased flooding washing away our roads and bridges in the Slate Belt, corporate runoff spilling into Lehigh River," said Northampton County Commissioner Tara Zrinski.

"There is no single silver bullet to eliminate carbon emissions, but there are paths toward that goal," said Carolynn Van Dyke, a member of the Lehigh Valley Chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby.

One of those paths is proposed rules by the EPA, which were promoted by a group Tuesday at Easton City Hall.

"We are calling on the EPA and the Biden administration to finalize these safeguards by the end of this year," said Easton City Councilman David O'Connell.

"Moving towards a zero emission transportation future returns benefits that are beyond cars alone….bringing us safer neighborhoods, stronger businesses, cleaner air," said Dr. Ben Cohen, the chair of engineering studies at Lafayette College.

"That will mean less pollution with better health outcomes for our population," said state Rep. Robert Freeman.

Freeman says the Lehigh Valley's increase in cars on the road has led to more pollution, causing more respiratory issues, like asthma.

The EPA's rules would be for vehicles model years 2027 through 2032. They'd make about two thirds of all new car sales be electric vehicles by 2032.

Republicans note that's a drastic increase from the less than ten percent of the market share electric vehicles currently hold.

Both U.S. Senate and House Republicans came out against these proposed rules a couple of months ago.

"Some Republicans argue it may be unrealistic to adopt new standards. They say they would put too much of a cost on the manufacturers, could disrupt the electric grid. What's your response to that line of thinking?" asked 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori.

"I don't think that holds water," said Freeman. "There's some lead time going into this process, and also keep in mind the industry is already responding."

In a letter to the EPA, members of Congress argued the regulations would take away consumers' choices on which cars they drive, forcing them to spend more money.

Freeman says the shift would make electric vehicles more affordable.