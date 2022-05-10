HARRISBURG, Pa. - The debate over alleged ballot harvesting in Lehigh County during last year's election is spilling over into Harrisburg.
Republican State Rep. Gary Day, who serves Lehigh and Berks counties, announced that he wants Leigh Chapman, Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of State, to resign.
In a statement, Day accused Chapman of encouraging election fraud due to her criticism of Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin's plan to monitor ballot drop-boxes this election cycle.
Martin had said his office found that many voters had dropped off more than one ballot during the November election.
We've reached out to Chapman's office. They told us they have no response.