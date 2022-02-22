LOWER MACUNGIE, Pa. -- State Representative Ryan Mackenzie (R, D-134) says he's running for re-election in the upcoming Republican primaries.
Mackenzie announced his bid for re-election Tuesday. He was first elected to the state House in a 2012 Special Election in the 134th District, according to a release.
“I look forward to bringing my proven record of conservative accomplishment before the voters and making the case to once again earn their support,” Mackenzie said. “My pledge will be as it has always been: to be an effective legislator committed to limited government, free enterprise, and protection of the public’s Constitutional Rights and freedoms.”
Mackenzie said he would like to invest in education, implement school choice and give parents a stronger voice in their child's education.