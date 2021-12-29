HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is reporting a new record high for daily COVID cases, by a lot.
The case count for Tuesday was 17,520, which shatters the old single-day mark. Close to 1,000 of those cases were in the Lehigh Valley.
Cases have spiked more than 40 percent compared to this time last week. And we're seeing more than twice as many weekly cases than we were a month ago.
Pennsylvania has now reported 1,993,720 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020. The state's death toll stands at 36,504.
1,045 people have died in Lehigh County during the pandemic, while Northampton County has recorded 876 deaths.
1,311 have died due to COVID-19 in Berks County.
“The Department of Health continues making COVID-19 testing accessible, available, and adaptable for Pennsylvanians at thousands of locations including testing centers, hospitals, health systems, private healthcare providers, pharmacies and schools,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said.
In addition, the department has contracted AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) to provide free, community-based COVID-19 testing in counties across the state. These six mobile testing resources are designed to rotate to different locations as needed. They are currently providing testing in Berks, Blair, Centre, Clinton, Luzerne and Mifflin counties.
The department maintains an up-to-date testing map on its website.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Dec. 27, 73.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
People can visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider to schedule a vaccine appointment.