HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is reporting a new record high for daily COVID-19 cases, by a lot.
The state reported 17,520 cases Wednesday, shattering the old single-day mark. Close to 1,000 of those cases were in the Lehigh Valley. The last record was set on Dec. 10, 2020, with 11,628 cases.
Cases have spiked more than 40% compared to this time last week. And we're seeing more than twice as many weekly cases than we were a month ago.
Pennsylvania has now reported 1,993,720 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020. The state's death toll stands at 36,504.
1,045 people have died in Lehigh County during the pandemic, while Northampton County has recorded 876 deaths.
1,311 have died due to COVID-19 in Berks County.
This new wave of positive cases has Gov. Tom Wolf calling for help. In response, Federal Emergency Management Agency strike teams are rolling out to hospitals across the commonwealth. Their job will be to help relieve hospital capacity strain.
Lehigh Valley Health Network tweeted that 93% of its current COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, while none of the ICU patients have been boosted.
The hospital encourages people to stay safe and schedule a booster vaccine shot.
Right now, 93% of LVHN's COVID-19 patients in the ICU are unvaccinated while zero ICU patients have had all three doses of the vaccine. As this year comes to a close, help keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Schedule your booster vaccine today at https://t.co/tIiAOZQqXv. pic.twitter.com/jp7vT19Sly— LVHN (@LVHN) December 29, 2021
“The Department of Health continues making COVID-19 testing accessible, available, and adaptable for Pennsylvanians at thousands of locations including testing centers, hospitals, health systems, private healthcare providers, pharmacies and schools,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said.
In addition, the department has contracted AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) to provide free, community-based COVID-19 testing in counties across the state. These six mobile testing resources are designed to rotate to different locations as needed. They are currently providing testing in Berks, Blair, Centre, Clinton, Luzerne and Mifflin counties.
The department maintains an up-to-date testing map on its website.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Monday, Dec. 27, 73.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
People can visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider to schedule a vaccination appointment.