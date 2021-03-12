State Rep. Jeanne McNeill, a Democrat who serves the 133rd District, which includes part of Lehigh County, is on a mission.
McNeill says she got concerned when reading about a growing number of retail and restaurant workers being attacked for asking customers to wear their masks.
So, she is introducing new legislation in Pennsylvania, to push for harsher penalties for anyone who might attack an employee trying to enforce the mask mandate.
"They didn't make this law but they have to, according to state guidelines, adhere to it, so whether you want to wear a mask or not, or believe in it or not, these employees were put in the position to do this, and they should not be assaulted because they're doing their job," McNeill said.
Her goal is to make it an aggravated assault charge - instead of a simple assault - for anyone who attacks a retail or hospitality worker. That means harsher penalties in court.
While she couldn't give us an example of hearing locally that this has happened, she says she read about it online, and wants to stop it now.
"I just saw too many times where this was in articles in the paper and this should not be happening to anybody," McNeill said.
The proposal is still in the early stages, but McNeill is hoping it'll pick up steam as more of her colleagues get behind it.