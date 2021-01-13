At President Donald Trump's second impeachment hearing, representatives from the commonwealth voted along party lines-all nine Republicans against and all 9 Democrats for-like Lehigh Valley's Susan Wild.
"He has now been impeached two times and I think that it was very, very important to take this step and that take it expeditiously which we obviously did," Wild said.
Wild says it had to be done to send a message and protect the future of democracy.
"What we've seen over the last few years is that this president has not been held accountable for his actions," Wild said.
Trump was impeached one week after a violent mob stormed the Capitol, which 222 Democrats and 10 Republicans say was incited by the president.
Republican Representative Scott Perry from Pennsylvania's 10th District voted against the impeachment.
"How does the president incite an attack that was pre-planned and already underway before his speech concluded?" Perry said.
Now the articles are headed to the Senate for a trial, where Senator Pat Toomey says he will consider the arguments. He previously called for the president to resign.
His counterpart, Senator Bob Casey, has already made it clear he thinks the president should be convicted.